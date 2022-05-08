York community hosts food truck benefit for families of deadly tractor crash

Hundreds gathered at the New Bridgeville Fire Company to raise money for the Stoltfuz, King, and Fisher families.

RED LION, Pa. — On Friday, hundreds of people made their way to the New Bridgeville Fire Company for a food truck fundraiser. The money raised will help the Stoltfuz, King, and Fisher families after last week’s deadly tractor crash in Lower Chanceford Township.

“It’s just an unimaginable tragic accident that happened," said local resident Josh Hill.

“They just have our prayers, so that they can feel better and bless themselves to go on from there," said New Bridgeville resident Andre Miller.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 36-year-old Katie Stoltzfus and her two daughters, 14-year-old Mary Etta and 7-year-old Naomi, as well as brothers Caleb and Jeffery Fisher, ages 9 and 4.

Many people in attendance knew the families involved, including event organizer Lisa Grove.

“Immediately, my husband and I decided we needed to do something to help them," said Lisa Grove, co-owner of G's Concessions. "We do food concessions for a living, so we figured, ‘why not do a food truck benefit for the families.’”

Nine total food trucks were in attendance for the event, each making pledges to donate a portion of proceeds to the families. The fundraiser also had a raffle, featuring over 100 donated items from local businesses.

“We all help each other when we’re in need," said Joanne Walker. "It’s just that way in the southern end.”

Grove says the original goal was to raise $5,000 for the event. However she expects to surpass that thanks to the generosity of neighbors.