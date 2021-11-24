Local Christmas Tree Farm to Assist Military Families in Need

A tree farm in York is showing its support for military members and their families this holiday season!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Temperatures are cooling down drastically, some flurries are in the forecast and winter is in the air. Just look around you when you are walking in your neighborhood, lights are up even though they might not be turned on yet and Christmas trees are in the windows.

The season of giving is here, so what can you do to help local families in need?

Enter Strathmeyer Christmas Trees. Located in West Manchester Township, this Christmas Tree Farm is hoping to contribute to an organization called “Trees for Troops”, which sends Christmas Trees to military bases in the US and abroad.

Christmas Trees can also be sent with personalized thank you notes to the men and women of our armed forces.

“Growers across the state donate Christmas Trees, and/or the public can donate money to buy a Christmas tree for troops," says Gerrit Strathmeyer of Strathmeyer Christmas Trees.

Strathmeyer says these Christmas Trees bring service members stationed abroad a piece of home during the holidays.

To help out, you can go to Strathmeyer Christmas Trees directly and pick out a tree yourself, or you can visit Christmas Spirit Foundation dot org to make a monetary donation.