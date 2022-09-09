Mount Bethel Cemetery hosts "Fete en Noir" fundraiser

While the idea of partying in a cemetery sounds a bit strange, the event traces its roots back to the Victorian era.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Hundreds of people, dressed head-to-toe in black, made their way to the Mount Bethel Cemetery in Columbia, Friday night.

The cemetery hosted the 4th annual “Fete en Noir” event, an annual event dedicated to maintaining the cemetery.

“Mount Bethel Cemetery is a nonprofit," said Claire Storm, secretary of the Friends of Mount Bethel Cemetery. "All of the work is done by volunteers, and the money that we raise helps to pay to keep the grounds looking nice.”

The event featured raffle drawings, live music, as well as food and drinks.

“People typically came to the cemetery to picnic because they didn’t have parks," said Storm. "It also was a way for them to connect with their loved ones.”

“When people think of cemeteries, they think of something dark and decrepit," said Jennifer Madaras, a frequent attendee of Fete en Noir. "This is a very nice way of, not only meeting new people but making light of the event and having fun.”

Mount Bethel Cemetery has been around since the 1700s and is the final resting place for over 400 Civil War veterans, as well as four of the men who burnt down the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge. Lloyd Mifflin, who is remembered as "America's Greatest Sonneteer," is also buried at the cemetery as well.

Event organizers hope to raise money to maintain the grounds, bring in more volunteers, and get more people interested in the cemetery.