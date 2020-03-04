Local businesses supporting police officers, surprising them with daily donations

Many local businesses are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that's not stopping them from giving back to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

After posting on social media that they were in need of essential medical supplies for officers, the Lancaster Bureau of Police were surprised with a more than they anticipated!

"The work of policing never stops in the face of a pandemic, or this public health emergency," says Lt. Bill Hickey, Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Working night and day to help keep our community safe their job doesn't stop, and they too need protection of their own. Essential gear is crucial right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lt. Hickey says whether its masks, gloves, or eyewear, these supplies help keep officers safe. He says the items are crucial to minimize the risk of getting sick or being exposed and potentially exposing others.

The department is trying to limit their face-to-face interaction when they can, but they are still out in the community every day so the supplies help make sure no illness is being spread.

Local businesses began dropping items off to the department nearly one week ago.

Lowe's donating masks and cleaning supplies, Nimble Thimble Fabric providing gloves and more masks, and Ganse Apothecary donating 36,000 gloves!

The business community coming together to protect the men and women who protect us.

However, it didn't stop there.

Helping fuel their bellies and fix their sweet tooth, they also were treated to lunch and snacks from other businesses.

"It's wonderful, the business community in Lancaster is amazing and always has been and in light of a situation like this it just reinforces the belief that we have a great community," said Lt. Hickey.

From Weis Markets, to Miesse Candies, Noodle King, and Utz -- the support for one another is incredible.

"Were all part of the community.. so we are all part of the same team," said Lt. Hickey.

During unusual times like this, the community coming together really helps. Especially our front of the line workers who are out there every day protecting us, while their families are waiting for them to come home.

"We want to say thank you to the people that support us but we also want to say thank you to others and show our support to them as well," said Lt. Hickey.

It's important that we also recognize the people working to help keep things as normal as possible. Lt. Hickey says its not just doctors and nurses, and first responders, its also sanitation workers, grocery store workers, and truck drivers too.