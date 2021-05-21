Lancaster businesses say going green is good for both the environment and for business

There are many ways to go green, whether your product focuses on sustainability or you implement green infrastructure.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Creating eco-friendly and sustainable business practices may not always be at the top of mind for owners, however, some say, implementing these practices might not be as hard as you think.

One location implementing green infrastructure is Lancaster Brewing Company. Mark Braunwarth, Head of Brewery Operations, says it's a topic that is important for their business and community.

“I think that carbon footprint is a big topic and obviously we want to make sure that for future generations that we haven’t impacted them as much as possible," he says.

The brewery has many examples of green infrastructure. A rainwater recapture cistern on the side of the building captures runoff that they use to water flowers and other agriculture on the patio. Electricity for the brewery is also contracted through a wind power company.

“We moved to aluminum cans, easier to transport due to less weight which means we use less fuel overall for transportation," Braunwarth says. "More compactable, so when people want to take them different places it’s easy to kind of crush up and take out with you."

Lancaster Brewing Company is not the only small business in Lancaster that focuses on being environmentally friendly.

Sustainable Composites was recently founded by Frank Fox and Tom Tymon, who say they wanted to combat leather waste and developed a method that creates a recycled leather product from scraps.

“Currently, almost all of our activity is bringing in their scrap, we have a manufacturing run tomorrow for a large company, which we take their scrap, reprocess it, and sell it back to them," Fox tells Fox43. “And we’ve gotten response globally. We’ve got many, many customers, big names. One of them you’re aware of is Timberland.”

Fox views this second career as a way to give back to his community, while using his technical skills from his first career.

And whether your business focuses on a sustainable product or implements green infrastructure in its current operations, he says that going green is here to stay.

“I think you’re a better company, you’re recognized more, and have a happier staff if you do focus on sustainability," says Fox.

Both business owners say that it also helps their wallets.