Local businesses organize 'free meal' drive in York County

A York County contractor went above and beyond to make sure people in his community do not go hungry.

HANOVER, Pa. — Local contractor, Rich Fogle, organized a 'free meal' drive in Hanover on Saturday.

Fogle along with 40 other local businesses pitched in to provide hundreds of meals to people in need.

He says almost all of the businesses participating had shut down, but still decided to help feed their neighbors.

"Hopefully this will encourage other communities to get together and do the same thing we're doing," said Fogle, "Because right now, this is what it's about, people that can afford to help people, let's help them."

Volunteers also collected more than 700 pizza vouchers from local shops to hand out to the community.