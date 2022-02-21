Downtown York businesses offer sales to celebrate Presidents' Day

FOX43 spoke to three local businesses who are giving discounts to customers on this day.

YORK, Pa. — Businesses in York are celebrating Presidents' Day by having some sales and discounts at their stores.

The Curious Little Playhouse in York, a children's hands-on play space and toy store, is offering 15% off on all the items at their store. The owner of the store, Jen Swanner, is also encouraging parents to stop by, and bring their kids to play at their space.

My Girlfriend's Wardrobe, a consignment shop in downtown York, is offering free shipping for all customers who order online or through the phone. The business says the most popular items at their store are the designer bags.

King's Courtyard Artists' Collective, an art gallery and boutique in York, is also having a sale.

While the business is closed on Presidents' Day, they will be having what they call a "Celebration of Spring" this week where local artists will be showcasing their art and doing a 15% to 50% sale.

Customers interested are encouraged to go to King's Courtyard Artists' Collective's website to check out hours and learn more about the store.