Local business changes operations to continue service to customers

Farmacy Partners, a store that sells products that contain CBD and cannabinoids from hemp, has made operational changes to continue helping customers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As many businesses have closed their doors, some are still trying to provide services to folks in need.

Farmacy Partners, a store in York Township that sells products that contain CBD and cannabinoids from hemp, has made operational changes to continue helping customers in a safe way.

Folks can go through the drive-thru, talk to someone at a tent set up outside, or talk to employees through their car window at a safe distance.

"We have a medical purpose here and luckily the weather has been beautiful,” Steve Groff, said. "So we're doing this as a service to show that it's still safe and done in a safe way. We're not advocating groups of people congregating. We're being very careful of that."

Groff is the owner, founder, and physician of Farmacy Partners. He said his products treat a number of health issues.

"We know very well the medical impact of some of the things we provide and so we're doing this very carefully,” Groff said. "We’re not functioning we we would normally."

Folks can make an appointment for patient consultation, or just show up. Even though no medical cards are necessary, Groff said his services will become even more important in the days ahead.

"We understand that our world and our country is going into some difficult times,” Groff said. "We also know how we've helped people over the last year or so with some things folks are going to face, like more anxiety, increased pain, things of that nature. And we know our product can help folks through that."