Local band out of Mifflin County is tying in musicians across multiple states to keep the power of performing alive

Bands everywhere are missing the experience of performing live in front of a crowd. The Ryan Carter Trio is moving live music to a virtual setting during this time.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Ryan Carter Trio, based out of Mifflin County, has taken a creative approach to perform for the masses.

Ryan Carter, guitarist and singer for the trio says, "You don’t think about how much it means to play live until you can’t do it. Then I think we’re all like, ‘Oh my God, now what are we going to do?' We’re stuck at home. We usually play 2-3 times a month and to have that stop it’s just a weird feeling”.

John Xanthopoulos, pianist for the trio goes on to explain, “In a really strange way it re-introduced me back to the pleasures of recording. As Ryan said, it’s completely different from playing live, but it’s just as satisfying”.

The trio is returning to the roots of it all, recording from their homes. However, this project is bigger than just the band; they’re tying in other musicians across multiple states.

Ryan explains, “That’s the cool thing about this – is tying in all these people and once the project is finished it’s a nice feeling. I’ve never met this guy, but here we are producing this thing together”.

John adds, “There’s one guy that’s been in these that literally lives a quarter mile from my house. His participation is exactly the same as the guy from Nashville and the guy from Jersey City. You don’t even know, there’s no difference because we don’t see them, he may as well be anywhere. That, that is really cool”.

All musicians are able to speak this unique language, but the amazing part for them is to see that everyone is able to relate to and understand their notes.

John says, "The beauty of music is that you listen to it and you get out of it what you need. I listen to it and I play it and I get out of it what I need. And I don’t know of anything else that’s really like that”