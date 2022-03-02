Local artist uses sneakers to create unique art, address gun violence

Ruby hopes that his art helps to foster artistic expression in urban communities, as well as start a conversation about gun violence.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — One local man uses sneakers to create works of art in an effort to help foster artistic expression in urban communities, as well as start a conversation about gun violence.

Justin Ruby lives in downtown York, and says that the gun violence that's been happening recently is "heartbreaking." He says he hopes his work leads to a renewed conversation on how to stop it.

"The main thing in all my work is definitely just using all materials that people are going to relate to," he said. "Art seems so removed from urban communities and I thought maybe using something that everybody can relate to could bring people together."

Ruby says he tries to use all parts of the shoe and gets a lot of his materials from a pile of soles he has access to in York. He says this pile was a sort of metaphor for what was happening in the streets of York.

"You watch the news every night, and it's like there's a new kid on there every day, it's like the Hunger Games," he said. "If you walk down the block, there's still wax on the sidewalk from a kid my age getting his life taken."

Ruby also paints murals in his community, and he talks to people while he's out. He says that many of the people he speaks with say that the cause of gun violence in his community is lack of opportunity.

He says that with his art, he's trying to create a conversation about what's happening.

"Obviously, you're not going to do a piece of artwork and there's going to be a solution right around the corner, but maybe it can start something, be a spark for something, some kind of change."