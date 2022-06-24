Abortion advocates hold protest in Lancaster

Hundreds of protesters gathered to protest the SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade

LANCASTER, Pa. — In the aftermath of the decision to overrule Roe vs. Wade, hundreds of people gathered at Musser Park in Lancaster for a protest.

“When I woke up this morning, I didn’t think we’d have to deal with our rights getting stripped away already," said Ruby Mundok, a protester.

“I don’t think the people who made this decision should have the right to make that decision," said another protester.

Many protesters and advocates expressed a sense of urgency to codify abortion rights in Pennsylvania. Some protesters expressed a sense of déjà vu.

“In 1992, there was a march for women’s lives," said Heather as she pointed to a picture from a protest 30 years ago. "Once the decision came down today, I asked my mom if we still had our sign because it seemed like we’re doing it again.”

For Duncan Hopkins, an organizer with Lancaster Stands Up, the protest was a chance to stand in solidarity for women in Lancaster and to call for more abortion protections in Pennsylvania.

“When we come together, when we come out and support, especially on the hardest of hard days like today, our communities are stronger than ever and cannot be broken," said Hopkins.

Advocates reminded protesters that abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania, and Planned Parenthood is extending help to residents who need one. Protesters are also encouraging residents to take political action to protect abortion rights in Pennsylvania.

“We need to be expanding access right now, not the opposite," said Hopkins.