Harrisburg boy gets a big thank you for his support of law enforcement

York County law enforcement and emergency services met at John Rudy Park to give thanks to one of their biggest supporters.

YORK, Pa. — 9-year-old Isaac Pruitt is already practicing to fulfill his dream of becoming a police officer.

“For him, it’s the world," said Troy Pruitt, Isaac's dad. "He eats, sleeps, and breathes police."

Isaac has quite a following on TikTok. Just a quick scroll on his page shows dozens of videos of him as his alter ego: Officer Isaac.

On Monday morning, York County law enforcement agencies and emergency services met Isaac at John C. Rudy County Park to show him what it means to be a first responder and say thanks for his support.

Joshua Paukovits, an organizer of the event, said he wanted Isaac to see other available jobs in law enforcement. Because Isaac has dwarfism, achieving his dreams of being on the front lines will be difficult.

“I just want to open all the doors for children’s lives out there that have some sort of obstacle, or hurdle that might make it harder or prevent them from being on the front lines," said Paukovits. "There is hope, and as long as they persevere, there are many different options.”

From the K9 unit, to EMS, Isaac spent the morning learning the ropes of multiple different positions and got a first-hand idea about what it means to serve the community.

Many first responders attending the event said they love Isaac's support. They also say they want to always keep a strong relationship with the youth.

“Any time we get interaction with our younger youth that has an inspiration of being involved in law enforcement it’s a nice warm feeling that we get," said Lieutenant Tobin Zech of York County Regional Police Department. "We need that interaction with our citizens."

The event started at 10 a.m. on Monday.