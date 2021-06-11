Little Buffalo State Park's swimming pool will be closed this weekend due to lifeguard shortage

The Perry County park's swimming pool has been closed sporadically all year due to a shortage of certified lifeguards.

NEWPORT, Pa. — Little Buffalo State Park's main swimming pool will remain closed this weekend due to an ongoing shortage of lifeguards at the Perry County park, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday.

The Spray Ground area of the pool will be open both days, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the DCNR said. Admission to the Spray Ground is $4.

Next week, the Spray Ground and the shallow end of the main pool will be open on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission to the pool complex will be $6, DCNR said.

The entire pool complex will remain closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer, according to the DCNR.

Due to the ongoing lifeguard shortage, the main pool complex at Little Buffalo has been closed for all of this week.

"We are currently in the process of hiring more lifeguards and will make decisions on opening each weekend depending on the number of lifeguards that are available to work," the park said. "An announcement of the status for June 19 and 20 will be made by Friday, June 18."