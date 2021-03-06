Little Buffalo State Park pool to close next week due to lifeguard shortage

The main swimming pool will be closed Saturday and Sunday, while the entire pool complex will be closed next week, the park said.

NEWPORT, Pa. — A state park located in Perry County announced it will close its main swimming pool this weekend and all of next week due to a shortage of lifeguards.

Little Buffalo State Park, in Newport, said the main swimming pool will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. The Spray Ground will be open on both days, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a fee of $4 to get into the pool complex, the park said.

The entire pool complex will be closed from Monday-Friday next week due to the lifeguard shortage, the park said in a press release.

"We are currently in the porcess of hiring more lifeguards and will make decisions on opening each weekend depending on the number of lifeguards that are available to work," the park said. "An announcement of the status for June 12 and 13 will be made by Friday, June 11."