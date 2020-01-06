Lititz woman dies in motorcycle crash on Route 125 in East Cameron Township

The coroner says Melissa Otto, 50, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Lititz woman died in a motorcycle crash on Route 125 in East Cameron Township Sunday morning.

Jay Otto, 53, her husband, was driving the motorcycle, according to police.

The crash happened at around 11:51 a.m., when the motorcycle lost traction while Jay Otto was making a left-hand curve.

He corrected the motorcycle and it then slide clockwise, causing the motorcycle to roll over.

The couple was thrown forward of the vehicle, according to police. Officials say the Ottos were both wearing helmets.