Police investigating report of man approaching children near Kissel Hill Elementary School

LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity near Kissel Hill Elementary School.

Authorities say that on July 31 around 6:00 p.m., they received a report about an unknown man approaching a child while they were walking home near Kissel Hill Elementary School in Lititz.

Police say that the man allegedly told the child that he was 28-years-old and was seen driving a white or tan SUV.

Further details on the interaction are unknown.

He was last seen on Landis Valley Road driving towards the airport, officials said.

The man was described as having a small beard and short hair.