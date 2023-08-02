Lititz Recreation Center offering a Eagles-themed spin class for the community

Get your heart rate up and ride with the Eagles to victory ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend at Lititz Recreation Center.

LITITZ, Pa. — You may be hearing Eagles' fans chanting, "Fly Eagles Fly!"

However, Lititz Recreation Center in Lancaster County wants to change it tonight to, "Ride Eagles Ride", ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

On Wednesday, the center will be offering a Eagles-themed spin class at 6 p.m. to help the community get into the Super Bowl spirit. The class is open to the public, and guests can reserve a bike by picking up the reservation spin bike card at the front desk.

Non-members of Lititz Recreation Center can pay fee of $15 to participate in the class.

The studio is decked-out in green lights, Eagles flags and memorabilia. Debby Pegge, a spin instructor at Lititz Recreation Center, said she invites riders to wear Eagles shirts and jerseys to help them get into game mode.

Pegge also designed the class to mimic what it feels like to be on the gridiron. She said that members can turn up the resistance on their bikes for when the class is on 'defense', and turn it down and sprint when they switch to 'offence'.

And if you're not an Eagles fan, no worries.

Pegge said that all fans are welcome to ride and get their heart-rate up on Wednesday night. Although, she said there may be some "Go Birds!" chants along the way.