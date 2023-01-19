x
Driver fell asleep at the wheel, overturned car: Lititz police

According to the LBPD, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Lancaster County.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) concluded its investigation of a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 18. 

The car left the road, struck a large rock and overturned onto its roof. 

Credit: CRIMEWATCH

The driver had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. 

According to police, the driver fell asleep at the wheel before the car left the roadway. 

