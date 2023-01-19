Driver fell asleep at the wheel, overturned car: Lititz police

According to the LBPD, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Lancaster County.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lititz Borough Police Department (LBPD) concluded its investigation of a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

According to the LBPD, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Lancaster County.

The car left the road, struck a large rock and overturned onto its roof.

The driver had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.