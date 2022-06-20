x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police: 4-year-old injured after being struck by Amazon vehicle in Lititz

Police say the child ran into the street from behind a parked car last Thursday and was struck, suffering minor injuries.
Credit: Tiko - stock.adobe.com
Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

LITITZ, Pa. — A four-year-old Lancaster County child was injured after being struck by an Amazon delivery truck last week, according to police.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last Thursday on the 400 block of Springfield Court in Lititz.

According to Lititz Borough Police, the child ran into the street from behind a parked vehicle and was struck by an Amazon delivery vehicle driven by a 25-year-old from Red Lion, York County.

The child suffered minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police did not list any charges against the driver of the vehicle.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Rising fuel costs create rough waters for Pride of the Susquehanna