Lititz man to serve up to 25 years in prison after child porn found on cell phone during parole meeting

Kevin Yorgey, 50, was sentenced to 12½ to 25 years in prison.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lititz man will serve up to 25 years in prison for having child pornography on his cell phone that was found during a meeting with his parole officer.

Kevin Yorgey, 50, was sentenced to 12½ to 25 years in prison in accordance with a plea agreement.

Yorgey had previously pleaded guilty to felony counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a cell phone.

As a part of his sentence, Yorgey must register his whereabouts with police for the rest of his life.

It is Yorgey's second conviction for possession of child pornography.

The most recent conviction stems from a meeting with Yorgey's police officer, in which his phone was seized.

Yorgey told a detective "he has a problem," and that he downloaded the child pornography onto the phone.