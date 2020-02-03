Lititz man allegedly assaults woman, hides in home from police before arrest

Joseph DiMartino, 32, is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman and holding a knife to his own throat upon police confrontation.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lititz man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a woman and refusing to leave a home once police confronted him.

Joseph DiMartino, 32, is facing Terroristic Threats and Harassment charges.

On February 29, DiMartino allegedly assaulted a woman at a home in the 500 block of East Front Street in Lititz Borough.

On March 1 around 1:20 p.m., police performed a premise check at that address on East Front Street.

During that check, DiMartino was seen inside.

When police made contact with him, DiMartino allegedly refused to leave the home and placed a large knife to his throat.

Police were able to enter into negotiations with DiMartino until about 3:10 p.m. when he voluntarily exited the house and was taken into custody without incident.