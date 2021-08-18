Lititz Lions Cruise Night postponed due to heavy rainfall in forecast

The event, which was scheduled for tonight in the Lancaster County borough, will be held at a date to be announced, Lititz Police said.

LITITZ, Pa. — The Lititz Lions 2021 Cruise Night event scheduled for this evening in the Lancaster County borough has been postponed due to the heavy rains and potential flooding in tonight's forecast, according to Lititz Borough Police.

The Lititz Lions Club will post a rescheduled date for the event soon, the police department said.

The parking restrictions and road closures that were to be put in place for the event will no longer occur, according to police.

Lancaster County and the rest of Central Pennsylvania is under a Flash Flood Watch until 2 a.m. Thursday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred make their way through the area.