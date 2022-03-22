Lititz bakery creates Ukraine-inspired ice cream and will donate proceeds to UNICEF

Sugar Whipped Bakery created a blue and yellow swirled ice cream to help the families of those struggling in Ukraine.

LITITZ, Pa. — A sweet treat with an even sweeter meaning behind it -- the Sugar Whipped Bakery in Lititz, Lancaster County is hoping to give back to the people of Ukraine the best way they know how: through desserts.

"We were talking about how helpless we feel about what's going on overseas with Ukraine and we wanted to do something to raise some money," bakery owner Stephanie Samuel said. "I’m a mom, I have three kids. Seeing a lot of the pictures of parents and having to evacuate with their children really hit me hard. I didn't know what else to do...so I figured I'd use my business."

So Samuel and her team got to work, testing out batches of their famous vegan soft-serve ice cream until they'd found the perfect recipe.

"We thought that the Ukrainian flag colors yellow and blue would be really cool," Samuel said, as she swirled a perfect ice cream cone.

A play off a lemon creamsicle, the ice cream has become wildly popular in just the short time since its debut, raising over $500 for UNICEF.

"We have made probably more batches of this ice cream than any other ice cream we've made, which I think is really amazing…trying to keep up has been really difficult," she noted, "but we're really excited about the fact that...word is catching on and that people want to be a part of that."

Samuel said that the specific Ukrainian flag ice cream will be available until Thursday, March 24 and hopes that her small action can inspire others to do their own good deeds.