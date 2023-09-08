70th annual Olde Time Festival kicks off

Festivities run from August 9 to August 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LISBURN, Pa. — The Lisburn Community Fire Company kicked off their 70th annual Olde Time Festival in Lower Allen Township on Wednesday.

Wednesday night is Ride Night, where guests can purchase wristbands for $20, and enjoy the rides from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Visitors can also chow down on sandwiches, sausage, pizza, and Hershey’s ice cream. The community can also enjoy free entertainment with Bob Martin, DJ.

Organizers said that Wednesday night is usually a "trial run" for the annual festival.

The festivities ramp up from Thursday to Saturday. Entertainment includes a tractor parade of all makes and kinds of antique tractors.

Plus, guests can find Bingo, a midway with rides & games, hayrides, small games of chance, a silent auction, a book sale, and arts and crafts Vendors.

Guests can't forget that the Fire Company returns with its delicious specialties, including French fries, chicken corn and ham bean soups, funnel cakes, and BBQ Chicken.

In the large pavilion, there is hot chicken and roast beef sandwiches with mashed potatoes, homemade pies, cakes, pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, hot and fresh sausages, and hamburger BBQ sandwiches.

Free parking is available on site.

All proceeds raised from the festival benefit the Lisburn Community Fire Company.

The festival opens Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.