Liquor stores to limit some booze products due to shortage issues

YORK, Pa. — On Thursday, The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board told liquor license holders and suppliers that due to supply chain disruptions and product shortages, they are putting a two-bottle limit on 43 liquor products.

"Jack Daniel, Black, there were several Buffalo Trace, a lot of bourbons on there," said Chuck Moran, the Executive Director at the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.

The limits will remain in place indefinitely.

"What that means to our establishments is that, you know, it's just the next thing that's really hampering their recover efforts," Moran said. "They've gone through these supply issues and here's another one."

For small business owners, it's another blow in an already challenging year.

"It's going to have a huge impact on our business," said Sean Arnold, owner and chef at the Left Bank Restaurant & Bar in York. "What we can sell, what we can't sell, and then the customers reaction of 'Oh, you don't have this item in, you don't have that item in, so it's difficult for us."

But the product shortage is nothing new. For the last year, many industries have seen a shortage of different items, including gas, lumber, household products and food.

"Even on the food side, if it's not limitation, it's super expensive for crab cake, for crab meat, scallops -- tenderloin beef has gone up, 20, 30% over the past year," said Arnold.

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association wants lawmakers to take some action to help small businesses during this uncertain time.

"Let's get something good going for these people so that they have a little bit more hope," said Moran.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said that as products become more widely available, they will revoke the purchase limits.

Here is the list of the affected products:

1792 Chocolate Bourbon Ball Cream Liqueur 34 Proof-750 ML

Baker's Straight Bourbon Small Batch 107 Proof-750 ML

Blanton's Single Barrel Straight Bourbon-750 ML

Blood Oath Bourbon Trilogy 3 Pack Second Edition 99 Proof-2.25 L

Bond and Lillard Straight Bourbon 100 Proof-375 ML

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 90 Proof-1 L

Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof-750 ML

Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof-1.75 L

Colonel E H Taylor Jr Straight Bourbon Small Batch Bottle in Bond 100 Proof- 750 ML

Dom Pérignon Champagne Brut-750 ML

Don Julio 1942 Tequila Añejo 80 Proof-750 ML

Don Julio Tequila Blanco 80 Proof-750 ML

Eagle Rare Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old-750 ML

Elijah Craig Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 18 Year Old 90 Proof-750 ML

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof-750 ML

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof-1 L

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof-200 ML

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof-375 ML

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof-50 ML

Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof-1.75 L

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey 80 Proof-1.75 L

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne-750 ML

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne Rose-750 ML

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut-375 ML

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut-750 ML

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut-1.5 L

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Brut-187 ML

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé-750 ML

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé-187 ML

Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne-750 ML

Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Champagne Rosé-750 ML

Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé-375 ML

Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé-187 ML

Patrón Tequila Silver 80 Proof-750 ML

Russell's Reserve 13 Year Old Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof 114 Proof-750 ML

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 90 Proof-750 ML

Veuve Clicquot Champagne Rose-750 ML

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut-1.5 L

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut-750 ML

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut - 375 ML

WB Saffell Straight Bourbon 107 Proof-375 ML

Weller Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 90 Proof- 750 ML