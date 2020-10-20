Lines grow at mail-in ballot drop-off locations as counties continue to juggle changing election rules

A line formed outside York County's administrative building as voters were determined to drop off their mail-in ballots

With 14 days to go before the election lines have already been forming outside some mail-in ballot drop-off locations as voters were eager to cast their ballots. But, it comes as counties are working to keep pace with changing election rules and debate.

"We've had to be very nimble and adaptable and flexible because it seems things are changing, it seems almost daily," said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

The latest change came on Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court in a 4-4 decision upheld a ruling by Pennsylvania's Supreme Court that allows mail-in ballots to be accepted up to three days after the election, as long as the ballots are postmarked by the day of the election on November 3rd. The ruling also allows for ballots that have an unclear postmark to be counted up to three days after the election.

"If we receive in the mail a ballot and it's postmarked November 4, 5th or 6th, it will not be counted because the intent was not there by the voter to have that in the mail by November 3d," said Wheeler.

Voter John Desmone of Stewartstown was one of the voters who stood in the line Tuesday to cast his ballot in person, at the drop off location outside on 28 East Market Street. Desmone said he deliberately didn't send his ballot by mail after the USPS made headlines earlier this year.

"I just wanted to be sure in my head and in my heart that I felt like it was getting to where it needed to get in a timely manner," said Desmone, who added dropping off his ballot at a drop-off location felt 'safer.'

York County is expecting 100,000 mail-in ballots this November. Wheeler said at this time, the county has processed 87,000 requests for mail-in ballots. She said 85,000 are still on the way out in the mail.

Desmone said he received his ballot on Friday. He said he also voted by mail-in during the primary. Desmone said he wanted to make sure his vote was counted on the 3rd because he doesn't want any ambiguity election night on who the winner is, as many counties are not expected to have results the night of the election.

"I want to make sure that it's fairly clear (the winner), even if there are some ballots left to be counted, that there's a clear decisive decision," said Desmone.

Meantime, statewide debate continues over issues such as pre-canvassing, an oversight committee, and deadlines for things such as mail-in ballot applications.

"Please don't be angry with your elections board if you don't like a certain rule or regulation," said Wheeler. "You need to voice those concerns to the people who represent you in Harrisburg."

Wheeler reminded voters not to wait and to get their ballots in as soon as possible to make sure their votes are counted.

York County currently has 308,000 registered voters. Nearly 1/3rd of the county has elected to vote by mail-in or absentee. Nearly 50,000 new registrations have been processed since the primary.

Request a mail-in ballot and check polling places here.

Learn more about voting in York County.

161 Polling locations will be open in York County staffed by 1,000 poll workers. Personal protective equipment will be utilized.