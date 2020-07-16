Officials to provide press conference update on missing Lancaster County woman Linda Stoltzfoos

Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, has been missing since Father's day, Sunday, June 21.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 13.

Officials are set to provide an update in the case of Linda Stoltzfoos, an Amish woman who has been missing since Father's Day.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office will be joined by the State Police and FBI among other officials.

They are set to provide "as much information as possible," officials say.

Stoltzfoos, 18, has been missing since Sunday, June 21 when she didn't return home after a church service.

She was last seen at a farm on Stumptown Road between the intersection of Beechdale Road and Gibbons Road in Bird-in-Hand.

On July 10, police arrested Justo Smoker, 34, at his place of employment. He has been charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

Stoltzfoos' whereabouts remain unknown and investigators are actively working to determine what happened to her after she was taken. Police say they have reason to believe she was harmed following her abduction.

Investigators searched a rural area in Ronks, where they thought Stoltzfoos might have been kidnapped. They found articles of clothing believed to be hers buried in a wooded area.

Smoker's vehicle, a red Kia Rio sedan with a distinct "LCM" sticker on the trunk, was seen parked in the rural area on June 23, according to the police release.

Police say Smoker became a person of interest in the kidnapping after they received tips about a red/orange vehicle seen in the Gap area on the afternoon of Stoltzfoos' abduction.

Investigators said they obtained surveillance footage that showed Stoltzfoos' abduction on Beechdale Road, which she would have taken on her walk back home from church, involving a red Kia Rio.

Smoker is currently in Lancaster County Prison and has been denied bail by the district judge based on the nature of his charges.

“There is some consolation in that,” said Reuben King of Lancaster County. “That's where he needs to be, obviously, and all I can think of is they must have a pretty strong case to hold him."

King owns a painting and wallpaper business on the 3100 block of Harvest Drive in Ronks, which is near where authorities found a bra and stockings that are believed to be Stoltzfoos’. Police say they found the clothing buried in a wooded area.

“Hopefully, justice will be served, and they find Linda,” said King.

A Brief Timeline of Events in the Disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos: