Search for Linda Stoltzfoos continues over a month since her disappearance

It's been over a month since 18-year-old Linda Soltzfoos disappeared. In that a time, a man has been arrested for her kidnapping, but she has not been found.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos vanished over a month ago, and it's been nearly two weeks since authorities held a news conference regarding any updates on their investigation into her disappearance.

Over the weekend, July 25-26, more than a dozen state and local police searched through an area of Wallace Road in East Earl Township.

According to State Police, Justo Smoker, the man accused of kidnapping Stoltzfoos -- was seen around that area.

Here's a timeline of what we know occurred so far:

June 21 (Father's Day): Linda Stoltzfoos doesn't return home from church.

June 22: Reported missing, volunteers begin searching for Linda.

June 23: Search continues near Enterprise Drive and Old Philadelphia Pike.

June 24: The FBI joins East Lampeter Township Police in search efforts.

June 29: Officials release a number of roads of high interest saying they want to talk to anyone on Mill Creek School, Gibbons, Beechdale, Stumptown, or Mill Creek Roads between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 21, when Linda disappeared.

July 10: The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for any information about her disappearance.

July 11:The Lancaster District Attorney's Office announces an arrest in the case. 34-year-old Justo Smoker, of Paradise was taken into custody.

The community is continuing to pray for Linda and her family.

Some organizing a prayer ride for them on Saturday, August 8th from 11 a.m., until 1:00 p.m.

All are invited to attend and take part in the motorcade alongside the Amish Community, and local first responders. It's expected to begin and depart from 70 Clay School Rd., in Ephrata and end at Mt Sidney Rd. in Lancaster.

Organizers say all are welcome, and encourage everyone to wear or display yellow -- because it is Linda's favorite color.

Event details have the potential to change, stay with FOX43 for updates.