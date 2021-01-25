Linda Stoltzfoos case subject of 'The Daily Crime' podcast

The episode of the podcast focuses on the Linda Stoltzfoos case, and features an interview from FOX43's Grace Griffaton, who has covered the story extensively.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from December 21.

The case of Linda Stoltzfoos is now the focus of a new podcast episode.

The podcast, 'The Daily Crime', launches this week and its second episode (available on Jan. 26) will focus on the disappearance of Stoltzfoos and the charges facing Justo Smoker, who is facing homicide charges in connection to the incident.

FOX43's Grace Griffaton spoke to the hosts about the case, which she has covered extensively.