Cumberland County company lights the sky pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana organization in South Central Pennsylvania, lit up the sky over their Carlisle greenhouse pink.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARLISLE, Pa. — A medical marijuana organization in Cumberland County is lighting the night sky pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Organic Remedies in Carlisle will remove the covers over their 2,250 greenhouse lights to bathe the night sky in pink light.

The light can be seen from 6 to 9 p.m. from Oct. 1 through 31.

This is the third year the company has partnered with the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition (PBCC), a local nonprofit that supports and serves breast cancer survivors and their families.

The organizations launched the Take Your Top Off for Breast Cancer campaign last year, lighting up the sky on Oct. 1. The phenomenon was so popular that they decided to extend the campaign through the entire month of October this year.

"The response has been overwhelmingly supportive," Janice Spurlock, director of marketing and communications, said. "People really think it's very cool. This is just another way that we want to let the community know that we're supporting them and supporting patients here in Pennsylvania."

Cancer is one of the 23 qualifying conditions for medical marijuana. Spurlock went on to say that the Take Your Top Off campaign is something that’s very near and dear to the organizations' hearts.

Organic Remedies is providing educational material about cancer in all of their dispensaries.