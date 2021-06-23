A Gettysburg business says it's choosing love over hate after having their business vandalized with graffiti

“Even in the eye of the storm, there can be this light and this message of hope and healing and it’s our mission," said Weikel

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Employees from "Phoenix Counseling Services" in Gettysburg were coming back to work recharged and ready to tackle a new week, when they found derogatory slurs spray painted on the building.

“My initial gut reaction was ‘cover it up.’ Nobody can see this. I didn’t want our clients subject to the same feelings I was feeling," said Tish Weikel, the CEO of Phoenix Counseling Services.

However, Tish knew she had to report it to the police.

“A State Police Officer did come out. He was very empathetic, very understanding. He sent everything to the heritage affairs division, which is a division specifically in the state of Pennsylvania that handles hate crimes," said Weikel.

Tish also felt that covering the wall was not going to be enough. She decided to turn this incident into a healing experience.

“So at Gettysburg Pride, we had people fill out signs which you can actually see on our hallway, and it says I stand with pride because and they wrote in and filled in the gap, and it drew this beautiful narrative of shared story and allyship. So, we put up a black tarp and plastered the wall with those signs," said Weikel.

For them, it was important to drown out the hate with love.

“Even in the eye of the storm, there can be this light and this message of hope and healing and it’s our mission. We want to reclaim this safe space, this is our space, this is for the lbgtqia community," said Weikel.

State Police is offering a reward to anyone with information about the graffiti.