“Let’s Go Brandon” signs test boundaries of obscenity and free speech

One can debate whether the phrase is in bad taste, but there’s likely no legal basis to remove them.

RED LION, Pa. — Signs and flags emblazoned with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” and the stronger-language phrase it substitutes for aren’t an uncommon sight in Central Pennsylvania yards and on cars.

Flying a flag with the “F” word on it offends some, while others, like Melissa Low of Mount Wolf, are concerned about its impact on kids.

“No matter your political opinion, I don’t think it needs to be that vulgar,” she said.

Free speech does have some limits; for example, the Supreme Court has ruled obscenity is not protected.

“But what the Supreme Court means by obscenity in that context is not swear words. It’s hard-core pornography,” said Michael Dimino, a law professor at Widener Law Commonwealth.

The “F” word could qualify as obscenity in certain contexts if its use “appeals to the prurient interest,” meaning the language is overly sexual. In that context, displaying a sign with the “F” word could violate a Pennsylvania law banning the display of obscenity.

In the case of “Let’s Go Brandon” and the phrase it represents, the “F” word instead has a distinctly political meaning. Political speech is the most protected form of speech in the Constitution.

“It may be vulgar. It may be obscene. It may be hate speech,” said attorney Mark Scaringi of Scaringi Law. “But the slogan is protected by the First Amendment.”

After seeing a few such signs in Red Lion Borough, FOX43 reached out to borough officials. The borough solicitor said the speech would be protected even if residents complained, though one borough official said he had not heard of any complaints.

Just because the signs are legal, though, doesn’t mean they’re appreciated by neighbors.