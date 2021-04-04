NFL Player and PA native LeSean McCoy hosts Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Harrisburg as part of efforts to get community vaccinated

Their goal was to vaccinate as many as five hundred people.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In the blink of an eye, one after another, more Pennsylvanians continue to get their Covid-19 vaccine shot.

This is in part thanks to the efforts of organizations across the commonwealth opening more vaccine clinics.

"Part of the vaccination clinic today is to get the vaccination to members of the community who may not have access to some of the larger scale clinics that were being provided," said the Secretary of Shades of Greatness Theresa Jones.

These efforts also include going into the community and vaccinating people who will later serve as a testament to their family and friends.

"That the vaccine is safe, that is effective and they are part of helping us stop the spread of covid-19 by receiving the vaccination today," said Jones.

Shades of greatness partnered with the Hershey pharmacy & gift shop and the camp Curtin YMCA to vaccinate all those in phase 1A.

"We’re hoping the vaccine hesitancy is dissipating. There’s been enough people vaccinated safely that people are getting more and more confident in it," said Chuck Kray from Hershey pharmacy.

"It’s a wonderful feeling to help end the pandemic," said Kray.