Lending a virtual hand

As more medical workers opt for Telehealth, Physical Therapists join in.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When you picture Physical therapy, you probably imagine a therapist helping a patient stretch or exercise. However, due to COVID-19, many patients are opting for virtual help and many companies are now delivering.

Drayer Physical Therapy is just one of many companies offering Telehealth services to patients at all 26 of their outpatient clinics in south central pa. Obviously they can't do manual therapy techniques over the internet, but much of what they do goes well beyond that. That includes things like assessing an individual, helping them modify their environment, identifying alternative strategies and helping guide patients through their exercise prescription. It hasn't been an easy transition for everyone, but physical therapist Kyle Barnett says it's what needs to be done to keep everyone safe.

"Just because we are on quarantine and stay at home orders, doesn't mean people still don't have pain, so we're glad to be there for that, and on top of that if we can offer Telehealth in physical therapy, and that keeps someone from going to the ER or maybe an office visit and we can offer them Telehealth, it keeps the weight off the healthcare system," Barnett said.