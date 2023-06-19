LEGO Discovery Center coming to DC August 2023

The center will feature highly interactive indoor play areas for families to enjoy together.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — People will be lining up for blocks when the LEGO Discovery Center is set to open in Virginia's Springfield Town Center this August.

The center will feature highly interactive indoor play areas for families to enjoy together.

LEGO's Discovery Center is a 32,000-square-foot attraction, featuring a 4D cinema that offers an amazing sensory experience, the mini world area which includes 1.5 million bricks, and the Creative Club, where kids can go wherever their imagination takes them.

Additionally, kids can take a journey through an oversized LEGO world and into outer space on the Imagination Express.

The LEGO Discovery Center will welcome visitors with children ages 2 through 12.

Visitors who check out the LEGO Discovery Center between August 10 and August 13, will be the first to experience the attraction with “First to Play Days." Those who attend the “First to Play Days" weekend will be able to extend their fun with an exclusive opportunity to upgrade to an annual pass at a discounted rate.

Tickets are available for $28.99 per person. Learn more about the attraction and purchase tickets at legodiscoverycenter.com/washington-dc.

The attraction is expected to open fully to the public starting Monday, August 14.

LEGO Discovery Center is also hiring for multiple positions. Visit merlincareers.com to apply.

WATCH NEXT: Maine teen breaks world record for building Lego World Map