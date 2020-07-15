Legislation would give more power to county leaders to make decisions on COVID-19 restrictions

The bipartisan legislation now awaits a vote in the Senate.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bill moving through the Statehouse with bipartisan support would allow county leaders to decide what COVID-19 restrictions are placed on businesses.

“I’m not here to discuss what was done in the past," said State Rep. Garth Everett. "I’m here to discuss where we go in the future.”

Now that all of Pennsylvania is in the green phase, some state lawmakers want to give power to county leaders to decide how and when they proceed past the green phase.

“Both our governor and secretary of health have said we’ll stay green until there’s a vaccine," said Rep. Everett. "We do not need to stay green until there’s a vaccine.”

Rep. Everett introduced the legislation that has been passed through committee and the House and now awaits a vote in the Senate. The bill would amend The Administrative Code of 1929 and allow countywide reopening plan for businesses. The bill has drawn support from both republicans and democrats.

Republican State Rep. Torren Ecker from Adams County supports the bill.

“It makes a lot of sense to allow these officials to make these decisions," said Rep. Ecker. "They’re the closest individuals to the people, folks they represent.”

Rep. Ecker says, much like the freedom the governor has given individual school districts to come up with a reopening plan, this bill would give county's that same power.

“We’re allowing school districts to set up their own going back to school plan," said Rep. Ecker. "This follows the same model here as it pertains to counties.”

However, not everyone is on board with this legislation. Democrat State Rep. Kevin Boyle voted against the legislation. He believes power should remain with state officials because Pennsylvania has been somewhat of a model state for how it's handled the virus.

“When we’ve seen state government act, it’s usually been in a regional way," said Rep. Boyle. “So, any departure from the state approach to give autonomy to individual counties is not a correct one.”