Legislation to protect workers from being fired if they have to self-quarantine or be isolated

Currently, some Pennsylvania's jobs could be at risk if they are placed under quarantine or isolation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some state lawmakers want to make sure workers will not lose their jobs if they have to self quarantine. This comes as the number of isolation and quarantine cases continue to rise.

Currently, there is no law in Pennsylvania that protects an employee from termination if placed under quarantine or isolation during a declared public health emergency. However, neighboring states Maryland and New Jersey has protection laws in place.

As coronavirus continues to spread, State Senator Steve Santarsiero plans to introduce bipartisan legislation this week to prohibit employers from firing workers who need to self-quarantine or be put in isolation.

"The fact that they need to stay away from other folks should not be counted against them," said Sen. Santarsiero. "And ultimately cost them their job because they can't physically be at work."

Richard Bloomingdale, president of Pennsylvania American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, also known as PA AFL CIO supports Sen. Santarsiero's legislation.

"We have to be real concerned making sure people aren't put in a position where they could lose their job or forced to come to work sick," said Bloomingdale.

PA AFL CIO oversees 700,000 union employees in the state. Bloomingdale says, workers shouldn't be forced to choose between getting fired and staying home and protecting their health. He hopes above job protections, employers make the right decision when it comes to paid sick leave.

"Those employers are going to have to make some tough choice," said Bloomingdale. "And I hope they make the right one which is continue to pay people to stay home because you don't want your whole workforce [sick] because that obviously going to effect your productivity."