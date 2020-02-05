Legislation to open hair, nail salons and barber shops with worries it may be too late for businesses

HB 2459 is expected to be voted on sometime next week with little bi-partisan support, as these businesses enter their third month of closure.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Most hair salons and barber shops haven't been open since mid-March. And while some of the individual stylists are able to collect unemployment, owners may be struggling.

“The small business owners like that, they’re struggling a lot more because they’re not getting the relief loans they need," Mady Bertolette, a local hairstylist said.

House Bill 2459 pushed through committee this week before ultimately being tabled on April 30th temporarily. The bill would immediately re-open all salons and barber shops that comply with CDC standards, with additional mitigation possible.

"Gloves, masks, operating at 50% capacity because of sanitation," State Representative Mike Jones (R-York County), who co-sponsors the bill, said.

However, in Friday's daily update press conference, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine was asked why salons and other shops weren't included in the Yellow Phase of Governor Wolf's plan to reopen Pennsylvania. She said, "it's impossible," to practice social distancing with a hands-on industry like hair salons.

But stylists note that on top of being able to meet CDC standards, they're already held to a higher level of cleanliness.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our clients and everybody that walks through the door. We’re already held to a standard of sanitation. But, it’s going to be a whole new ballgame," Bertolette said.

Representative Jones noted that, even though many counties in the commonwealth entered the Yellow Phase to reopen Pennsylvania Friday, there is no solid timeline for reopening the rest of the counties.

“We aren’t rescheduling at this time because we don’t have an open date," Bertolette said.

“Something that makes a lot of sense for 1-2 months and some businesses survive, does not make sense for 3-4 months," Rep. Jones said. "You get to 3-4 months, this is not just lost revenue—these businesses are not going to reopen.”

And even for those who do reopen, as they cram in clients who have waited for more than two months for appointments, the business is still only opening likely at around 50% capacity--which still has negative impact.

"A lot of businesses can’t make money at 50%. If your sales drop at 50%, that doesn’t mean less profit—it means you aren’t making any money," Rep. Jones, who was a businessman before entering politics, said.

According to Rep. Jones, on top of the enhanced mitigation efforts for salons and barber shops under the proposed legislation, some private companies are offering online refresher courses for hairstylists.

But as the COVID-19 crisis continues, hairstylists note not only the financial and physical impacts the closures have, but the emotional ones as well for both client and stylist.

"Not only are we providing a service they’re paying for, but we’re also providing a form of their self care. Getting away from their house, their stressful job—laughing, talking, crying and joking. More than ever, people need that and we can’t give it to them," Bertolette said.

And as the COVID-19 crisis continues, both Bertolette and Rep. Jones noted while they want to protect as most Pennsylvanians as possible from the virus, they're frustrated with the process.

"That is very frustrating. We’re in the feel good industry and we’re not able to do that for people right now," Bertolette said.

"The state should have it’s act together a little bit better than it does," Rep. Jones said.