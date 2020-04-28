Legislation proposed to re-open garden centers, save businesses and provide additional food source as supply chain fears grow

State Rep. Russell Diamond proposed legislation that would re-open garden centers across the commonwealth instead of waiting for each county to re-open

HARRISBURG, Pa. — “We need a broad-based plan across Pennsylvania so all garden centers can be open," State Rep. Russell Diamond (R-Lebanon) said.

Rep. Diamond introduced HB 2429 to re-open garden centers across the commonwealth, rather than wait for individual counties to open under standard COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

“It’s critical these plants get in the ground so Pennsylvanians have an alternative source of food as summer goes on," Diamond said

Rep. Diamond referenced concerns to the Pennsylvania food supply chain going forward, noting that as the COVID-19 crisis continues, not only would re-opening garden centers reduce waste, it would also provide additional food resources to Pennsylvanians who tend to their own gardens.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau concerns are the same going forward, as the organization has been pushing for garden centers to re-open for weeks.

“People grow in their backyards. They don’t grow it, they can food, they freeze it and that supplements somebody’s food budget," Darrin Youker, Director of State Government Affairs for the PA Farm Bureau said.

"They’re [garden centers] growing plants that have got a very limited shelf life. If closures go on into the month of May, that’s a lot of product, a lot of money and a lot of hard work frankly that’s going to go to waste, and the demand is still out there," Youker said.

And as state liquor stores began curbside carryout and online delivery, following a model similar to what restaurants are doing through the crisis, the Farm Bureau holds firm that garden centers can follow the same procedure.

"There's a model out there. Restaurants are following it. Our state-owned stores are following it. Let’s at least use that in the interim as the way to move some of this product that is otherwise going to go to waste," Youker said.

Further noting, planting season is happening right now when garden centers are usually the busiest. If they don't open now, they may not be able to recover.

“Spring is planting time, whether you’re a farmer or a backyard gardener, spring is the time you get plants in the ground so they have a chance to get established in the area where they grow," Youker said. "Re-opening slowly for businesses like this is going to be too late."