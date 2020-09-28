Food drive collects over 5,000 pounds of food for people in need

Leg Up Farmers Market allows customers to contribute to those in need, collecting dozens of grocery bags.

YORK, Pa. — Two local businesses partnered to collect food and feed people in need on Sunday.

Renewal by Andersen and Leg Up Farmers Market hosted a food drive in York.

Organizers say they collected more than 5,000 pounds of food.

"Our market, in addition to being founded to support Leg Up Farm, wants to support our community in every way," said Leg Up Farmers Market manager, Dan Stump, "We are already looking at over 5,000 pounds of food that our unbelievably generous customers have donated."

Leg Up Farmers Market supports Leg Up Farm, a therapy center for children with special needs.