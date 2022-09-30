Lebanon VA Medical Center opens health care eligibility for Vietnam, Gulf War, post-9/11 veterans under PACT Act

The PACT Act authorizes "one of the largest health care and benefits expansions in VA history," the medical center said in a press release.

LEBANON, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Lebanon VA Medical Center announced that health care eligibility for certain Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 veterans is being widely expanded, beginning Oct. 1 under the PACT Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last summer.

The PACT Act authorizes "one of the largest health care and benefits expansions in VA history," the medical center said in a press release.

Robert W. Callahan, Jr. CEO and director stated, “This expansion will bring generations of new veterans into VA health care, and increase the health care benefits of many more, which will result in the one outcome that matters most: better health outcomes for veterans," said Robert W. Callahan Jr., CEO and director of Lebanon VAMC. "I highly encourage these veterans to apply now for the health care they’ve earned and deserve.”

Vietnam-era veterans who served in the following locations and time periods are eligible to apply for enrollment now, according to the Lebanon VAMC:

Service in the Republic of Vietnam between Jan. 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975

Service in Thailand at any U.S. or Royal Thai base between Jan. 9, 1962, and June 30, 1976

Service in Laos between Dec. 1, 1965, and Sept. 30, 1969

Service in certain provinces in Cambodia between April 16, 1969, and April 30, 1969

Service in Guam or American Samoa (or their territorial waters) between Jan. 9, 1962, and July 30, 1980

Service in Johnston Atoll (or a ship that called there) between Jan. 1, 1972, and Sept. 30, 1977

Beginning October 1, Gulf War veterans who served on active duty in a theater of combat operations after the Persian Gulf War may be eligible to enroll in VA health care.

This includes veterans who, in connection with service during such period, received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Service Specific Expeditionary Medal, Combat Era Specific Expeditionary Medal, Campaign Specific Medal, or any other combat theater award established by Federal statute or Executive order.

Beginning October 1, Post-9/11 veterans who did not previously enroll in VA health care will have a one-year window in which they may be eligible to enroll if they:

Served on active duty in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War, or

Served in a combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after Nov. 11, 1998, and

Were discharged or released between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013

Veterans can visit www.va.gov/PACT to get the latest information and updates.

Veterans interested in enrolling in VA health care should call 717-228-600 to schedule an enrollment appointment.

Lebanon VA Medical Center is one of 170 medical centers in the nation with the sole purpose of providing world-class medical care to America’s veterans. Lebanon VAMC serves a nine-county area in South Central Pennsylvania covering Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties.