Lebanon Police identify men found in Quittapahilla Creek

First body was found Friday, second, his friend, found Sunday

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon City Police in conjunction with the Lebanon County Coroner’s Office are releasing the name of the male found on Friday afternoon. He has been identified as Kenneth Santiago, a 20 year old Lebanon resident.

While investigating the identity and death of Santiago, police learned he was last seen with a friend who was also being reported as missing. Police began to search for Santiago’s friend, Alexander Hernandez, a 21 year old Lebanon resident. That search eventually led to the discovery of Hernandez’s body around 10:20 am on Sunday. Police found Hernandez deceased in the Quittapahilla Creek east of 22nd Street in North Cornwall Township.

There is no evidence immediately leading to a cause of death. Autopsies are being scheduled for both Santiago and Hernandez.

The Lebanon City Police would like to thank the North Cornwall Police, Special Unit 66 Search and Rescue Team, PA Wilderness Search and Rescue, Lebanon City Fire Department and Neversink Fire Department.

This investigation is on-going.