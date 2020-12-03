Lebanon man facing charges after allegedly robbing two stores at knife point

Ramon Luis Nevarez-Montanez, 32, is facing robbery and aggravated assault charges for his role in the incident.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A 32-year-old Lebanon man is facing charges after allegedly robbing two stores at knife point.

Ramon Luis Nevarez-Montanez, 32, is facing robbery and aggravated assault charges for his role in the incident.

On March 7 around 5:50 p.m., police say Nevarez-Montanez entered a store in the 100 block of South 8th Street in Lebanon and demanded the clerk open a register while threatening them with a knife.

Nevarez-Montanez was able to get away with money and cartons of cigarettes when fleeing the store. No one was injured in the incident.

On March 9 at 9:00 a.m., Nevarez-Montanez allegedly entered a store in the 700 block of Quentin Road and held a knife to the neck of an employee during the robbery.

In that incident, Nevarez-Montanez stole money from the safe in the business, and the employee suffered a minor injury.

Police identified Nevarez-Montanez as the suspect, and found him in the 100 block of North Gannon Street on March 10 around 10:15 a.m.

When State police approached him and advised he was under arrest, Nevarez-Montanez attempted to flee, but fell to the ground.

After a struggle with officers, he was taken into custody.