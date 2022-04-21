TSA officer stops Lebanon man who was trying to board plane at HIA with a loaded revolver

The officer spotted the revolver in an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint on Sunday, the TSA said. The officer alerted police, and confiscated the weapon.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced this week that an officer at Harrisburg International Airport prevented a Lebanon man from boarding a plane with a handgun on Sunday.

The officer spotted the revolver in an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint, alerted police, and confiscated the weapon, the TSA said.

The Lebanon man will face a federal financial civil penalty for attempting to board with the handgun, the TSA said.

“It is always disappointing when we see travelers bring their guns to our security checkpoints,” Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport said. “Travelers should know better. Guns have been prohibited from being carried onto planes for decades before TSA even existed. So it should be no surprise when someone is stopped at our checkpoint, has their weapon confiscated by police, is charged by the police and then heavily fined by TSA.”

The TSA said it reserves the right to issue a civil penalty of up to $13,900 to individuals who bring weapons with them to a checkpoint.

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating or aggravating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits, because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane, the TSA said.

If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges, according to the TSA.

Travelers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane, the TSA said. Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and travelers should check into firearm laws before they decide to travel with their guns, the TSA said. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

"When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident," the TSA said. "Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates."

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, the agency said.