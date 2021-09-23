x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lebanon man hit by car, later dies of injuries

The man was struck while walking across the street Thursday morning.
Credit: FOX43

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon City Police Department is investigating an car incident that has left one person dead.

According to police, the incident happened just after 7 a.m. on the 100 block of East Cumberland Street.

Police say the victim was a 59-year-old man from Lebanon who was "briskly" walking across the street when he was struck by a car going west.

The driver of the car reportedly immediately stopped after striking the man, and cooperated with officials in assisting their questions about the investigation.

Officers say that speeding does not appear to be a factor.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 