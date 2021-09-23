Lebanon man hit by car, later dies of injuries

The man was struck while walking across the street Thursday morning.

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon City Police Department is investigating an car incident that has left one person dead.

According to police, the incident happened just after 7 a.m. on the 100 block of East Cumberland Street.

Police say the victim was a 59-year-old man from Lebanon who was "briskly" walking across the street when he was struck by a car going west.

The driver of the car reportedly immediately stopped after striking the man, and cooperated with officials in assisting their questions about the investigation.

Officers say that speeding does not appear to be a factor.