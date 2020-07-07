Lebanon man charged with burglary and theft after allegedly trying to commit burglary then fleeing from homeowner

Victor Rodriguez-Martinez allegedly tried to enter the house to commit burglary on Saturday at 12:42 p.m. on the first block of North 7th Street, police said.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been charged with burglary and theft after trying to commit burglary but was chased away by the homeowner in Lebanon city.

Victor Rodriguez-Martinez allegedly tried to enter the house to commit burglary on Saturday at 12:42 p.m. on the first block of North 7th Street, according to police.

Police say Rodriguez-Martinez was then confronted by the homeowner who chased him from the house while another resident called the police.

Officials said the homeowner eventually lost sight of Rodriguez-Martinez.

Police learned during their investigation that a cell phone was taken from the house and a pair of shoes had been taken from the back porch area of a home nearby.