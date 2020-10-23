Lebanon man charged with aggravated assault after resisting arrest and spitting at officers

Police were called to the 100 block of N. 10th Street for a person breaking into a house on Oct. 19 at 9:51 p.m.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon man is charged with aggravated assault after resisting arrest and spitting at officers.

The homeowner and Javonne Grace knew each other, however, police say he was attempting to enter the house when not welcome.

Authorities made contact with Grace and he fled on foot before being arrested within a short distance from the house.

Grace is then accused of resisting arrest and kicking officers. Authorities say he spit at police and booking staff while being taken to Lebanon County Central Booking.

He was arraigned and detained in prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.