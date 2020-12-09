Lebanon man charged after letting 3-year-old ride on motorcycle without protection and robbing a woman

Police say Beck allegedly stopped on the 300 block of N. 5th Street and approached the 35-year-old victim and punched her.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon man was arrested after allowing a 3-year-old to ride on a motorcycle with him without protection and also robbing a woman, according to police.

Authorities say on Sept. 3 at 4:10 p.m., a victim followed Anthony Beck, 20, and called police as he drove through city streets. Beck was driving the motorcycle with the 3-year-old sitting on the motorcycle's fuel tank.

The child was not wearing any protective equipment, officials said.

