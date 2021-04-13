Live fire training for new firefighters in Lebanon County

About 25 firefighters participated in Monday nights live fire training. Firefighters got to practice a car rescue as well as a live burn.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The South Lebanon Township Fire Department held a live fire training on Monday to teach new firefighters how to act in live fire events.

Around 25 firefighters participated in the training at the Lebanon County Fire Training Center.

The South Lebanon Township Fire Department launched a new campaign in July to recruit much needed volunteers.

Officials with the department say the most important part of joining the crew, is just wanting to help in a crisis.

Volunteers can be as young as 16 years old.