Woman dies after being struck by train in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. — A woman is dead after police say she was struck by a train in Lebanon County Sunday afternoon.

Officials say on March 13, just after 12:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the railroad crossing at 7th Street in Lebanon.

According to reports, the Lebanon woman tried to cross the tracks in front of a westbound train on the north set of tracks when she was hit.

The woman is believed to be in her late 50s or early 60s, though officials say she didn't have any form of identification on her at the time.